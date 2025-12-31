Court Rules Against Falsifying Marks in Recruitment Process
The Allahabad High Court ruled that inflating marks on application forms to gain recruitment advantages is illegal. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan dismissed petitions from candidates who inflated their scores for assistant teacher roles in 2019. The court emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness in the selection process.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has issued a significant ruling, declaring that candidates who deliberately falsify their marks in application forms to gain unfair advantages in recruitment processes are engaging in an illegal act.
Justice Manju Rani Chauhan dismissed the petitions of several individuals, including Awadhesh Kumar Chaudhary, who inflated their exam scores to secure positions as assistant teachers. While these candidates were initially selected and allotted positions in Kushinagar district, their services were terminated due to the discovered discrepancies.
The court highlighted the issue as a deliberate act rather than a mere error, pointing out its potential to undermine fairness. The ruling underscores the necessity for integrity in recruitment, upholding transparency in public employment opportunities.
