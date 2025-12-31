Kerala’s Brand Battle: A Controversial Brandy Naming Contest
The Kerala government distances itself from a naming contest for BEVCO's new brandy, sparking criticism from a Catholic Church-backed anti-liquor committee. Excise Minister asserts the government’s limited role in reviving the distillery, while the church condemns the contest as surrogate advertising violating excise norms.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has distanced itself from the public naming contest announced by BEVCO for a new brandy produced at its revived Palakkad distillery. The move has met with criticism from a Catholic Church-backed anti-liquor committee.
Excise Minister M B Rajesh clarified that the government had no part in the contest decision. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO), which functions independently as a company, initiated the advertisement inviting the public to suggest a name and logo for the liquor brand.
The controversy has also seen the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's Temperance Commission condemning BEVCO's contest as surrogate advertising and appealing for government intervention, arguing social responsibility should come before revenue interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
