TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for not addressing concerns over West Bengal's voter list discrepancies. He accused the election process of 'vote theft' and claimed political biases. Banerjee vowed legal action if discrepancies persist, urging other parties to focus on voter rolls to ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:08 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging bias and aggression during a meeting with the Election Commission. Banerjee criticized Kumar for failing to address concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

During the two-hour dialogue, the TMC delegation highlighted issues with the draft voter list, including the unexplained summoning of 1.36 crore voters. Banerjee hinted at discrepancies and vowed legal action if the final list remains flawed, accusing the Commission of diverting queries to citizenship matters without substantial responses.

The TMC leader further alleged that political maneuvering is evident in the voter list, not through EVMs, citing possible 'vote theft' in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. Banerjee urged opposition parties to focus on the voter list and challenged the Commission to provide a list of voters allegedly removed for citizenship issues.

