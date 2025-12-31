Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Three prisoners escaped from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand on Tuesday night. The convicts, from Dhanbad, were serving sentences in a POCSO case. Authorities detected their absence during a morning count and alerted the police. A probe is ongoing, with raids being conducted to capture the escapees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:07 IST
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring escape, three convicts broke free from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand, plunging law enforcement into a high-alert search operation. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the prisoners, identified as Jeetendra Rajwar, Rahul Rajwar, and Dolo Bhuiyan, managed to break the railings and scale the jail's boundary wall.

These convicts, hailing from Dhanbad, were serving sentences in a POCSO case. The break was discovered during a routine count on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by Hazaribag's sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar Anand, prompting immediate notification of Dhanbad police for their capture.

Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Mandal has initiated an investigation into the escape. Meanwhile, a preliminary probe pointed to a breach in protocol, with authorities promising action against any personnel found negligent. Raids are underway and a case has been registered at Lohsinghna Police Station.

TRENDING

1
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
3
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
4
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025