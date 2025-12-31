Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

In a daring escape, three convicts broke free from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand, plunging law enforcement into a high-alert search operation. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the prisoners, identified as Jeetendra Rajwar, Rahul Rajwar, and Dolo Bhuiyan, managed to break the railings and scale the jail's boundary wall.

These convicts, hailing from Dhanbad, were serving sentences in a POCSO case. The break was discovered during a routine count on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by Hazaribag's sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar Anand, prompting immediate notification of Dhanbad police for their capture.

Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Mandal has initiated an investigation into the escape. Meanwhile, a preliminary probe pointed to a breach in protocol, with authorities promising action against any personnel found negligent. Raids are underway and a case has been registered at Lohsinghna Police Station.