SG Pipers Edge Past JSW Soorma in Thrilling Women's Hockey Clash

SG Pipers clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over JSW Soorma Club in a gripping Women's Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday.

The Pipers owe their triumph to captain Navneet Kaur, whose solo effort in the early minutes secured the game-winning goal. Her quick interception, followed by a blazing run past two defenders, ended with a composed finish that put her team on the scoreboard.

Despite Soorma's relentless offensive play and multiple penalty corners, SG Pipers' defense stood strong, thwarting advances and preserving their slender lead. This hard-fought win keeps them at the top of the league table, having won both matches they've played so far.

