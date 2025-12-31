Left Menu

SG Pipers Edge Past JSW Soorma in Thrilling Women's Hockey Clash

SG Pipers secured a narrow 1-0 victory against JSW Soorma Club in the Women's Hockey India League. Captain Navneet Kaur's early goal proved decisive. Despite strong attempts by Soorma to equalize, Pipers maintained their lead, showcasing disciplined defense and strategic play to emerge on top of the points table.

Updated: 31-12-2025 21:59 IST
SG Pipers clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over JSW Soorma Club in a gripping Women's Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday.

The Pipers owe their triumph to captain Navneet Kaur, whose solo effort in the early minutes secured the game-winning goal. Her quick interception, followed by a blazing run past two defenders, ended with a composed finish that put her team on the scoreboard.

Despite Soorma's relentless offensive play and multiple penalty corners, SG Pipers' defense stood strong, thwarting advances and preserving their slender lead. This hard-fought win keeps them at the top of the league table, having won both matches they've played so far.

