Bollywood's Heartfelt New Year Wishes for 2026

As the clock ticks down to the New Year 2026, Bollywood celebrities are extending their heartfelt greetings to fans and citizens across the country. Star Rajat Bedi, known for his role in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', expressed his wishes with optimism for a joyous 2026, hoping for more happiness than the previous year.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh shared his heartfelt wishes, expressing hopes for growth and unity from rural villages to urban locales. His message emphasized the importance of collective development and placing India at the heart of aspirations. "May our dreams and hopes continue to grow," he told ANI.

Veteran actor Raza Murad echoed a similar sentiment, wishing for happiness, health, and prosperity for all countrymen. He highlighted the significance of mutual unity and national integration. Other notable wishes included Mukesh Rishi's aspiration for 2026 to be a remarkable year for the nation, asserting, "If the country is right, then we are all right." Celebrities like Anu Malik and Mame Khan joined the chorus, using social media to spread New Year cheer, alongside filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)