Anu Malik's Heartfelt Plea for 'Sandese Aate Hai' Recognition in 'Border 2'

Veteran musician Anu Malik insists 'Border 2,' the sequel to the iconic 1997 film, can't be complete without acknowledging the original creators of 'Sandese Aate Hai.' The song has been reimagined by Mithoon with new vocalists but Malik hopes for due credit alongside lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:50 IST
Musician Anu Malik has expressed that the upcoming sequel 'Border 2' cannot genuinely revisit the iconic war drama without giving credit to his original composition 'Sandese Aate Hai,' co-created with lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The new version, retitled 'Ghar Kab Aaoge,' has been reimagined by Mithoon, featuring singers like Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh. However, Malik remains hopeful that the credits will still honor the original creators despite his non-involvement in the remake.

'Border 2,' directed by Anurag Singh and featuring stars like Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is set for release in 2026. Malik emphasizes the song's profound impact and hopes its reimagining respects its original essence and contribution to the film's success.

