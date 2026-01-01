Tamil Nadu Welcomes 2026: A Blend of Rain, Celebrations, and Traditions

The dawn of 2026 in Tamil Nadu saw vibrant celebrations amid tight security as the state welcomed the New Year with ringing prayers and colorful festivities, despite heavy rainfall.

Authorities mobilized a significant police presence, deploying over 1,10,000 personnel statewide to ensure safety and order as festivities unfolded at key public spots.

Despite the weather, crowds thronged traditional temples and gathered at beaches for celebrations, illustrating Tamil Nadu's enduring spirit and hopeful outlook for the year ahead.