Vibrant Welcome: Tamil Nadu Rings in 2026 Amid Rain and Revelry

Tamil Nadu celebrated the start of 2026 with vibrant festivities and tight security. Rainfall marked the New Year as people gathered in public spaces and temples. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed greetings. Police enforced restrictions to ensure safety during celebrations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:55 IST
Tamil Nadu ushered in the year 2026 with vibrant celebrations across beaches, public spaces, and temples, under the watchful eye of 1.10 lakh police personnel ensuring statewide security. The New Year began with a downpour, described by weather enthusiasts as potentially the heaviest seen in years. In his New Year message, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed optimism about future achievements, citing past struggles as a source of courage.

The Greater Chennai Police mobilized a force of 19,000 personnel and 1,500 home guards, overseeing 425 checkpoints and deploying 30 special units to curb illegal activities such as bike racing in hotspots including Guindy and Adyar. Celebrations were curtailed by bans on sea bathing, public firecrackers, and unpermitted high-decibel music, with festivities permitted only until 1 am.

Public safety measures included drone surveillance along the East Coast Road and horse-mounted patrols at popular beaches. Thousands gathered at beaches like Marina and Elliot's for countdowns, blending worship and celebration. Despite the rain, traditional visits to actors' residences drew crowds, with police maintaining order, and major temples saw long queues for prayers.

