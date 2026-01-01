Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri: Stars of 'La Famille Bélier' Hindi Remake

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri have been cast in the Hindi remake of the celebrated French film 'La Famille Bélier', directed by Vikas Bahl. The film, a musical coming-of-age drama, focuses on a young girl's path as she navigates her aspirations and family duties.

Originally released in 2014, 'La Famille Bélier' received critical acclaim for its heartfelt narrative, which inspired its award-winning American adaptation, 'CODA'. The Hindi version aims to encapsulate the emotional and musical essence of its predecessors.

Set to begin filming between June and August, the project also highlights Siddhant Chaturvedi's forthcoming appearances and Alizeh Agnihotri's burgeoning career. Notably, 'CODA' made history by winning an Academy Award with a predominantly deaf cast.