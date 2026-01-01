Left Menu

Kolkata's New Year Celebrations Raise Air Quality Concerns

Kolkata's air quality dipped to 'poor' levels on New Year's Day, with PM 2.5 levels recorded from 213 to 315 across the city. Environmental violations were reported due to prolonged firecracker use, despite a 35-minute legal limit. Efforts to assess the situation are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata faced deteriorating air quality as the city marked the New Year. Official recordings showed PM 2.5 levels ranged between 213 to 315, indicating 'poor' air quality.

Despite a court-mandated 35-minute firecracker window from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am, fireworks continued past the deadline, allegedly worsening air quality.

Authorities promise to investigate any substantial reports to hold violators accountable. The seasonal winter fog also hindered particulate dispersion, contributing to prolonged air quality issues.

