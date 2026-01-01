India and Pakistan: A Continuous Nuclear Assurance

In a consistent effort to uphold a long-standing agreement, India and Pakistan exchanged their lists of nuclear installations on Thursday. This exchange marks over three decades of commitment to a pact that prohibits any attacks on each other's atomic facilities.

The exchange comes amidst frosty relations between the two nations, aggravated by military conflict last May. Nonetheless, both nations have adhered to the agreement, which mandates an annual exchange of such sensitive information.

Signed in 1988 and effective since 1991, the agreement remains a crucial element of regional stability. Despite political tension, this operation, conducted through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, marks the 35th consecutive year of upholding this peace-ensuring protocol.