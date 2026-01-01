Left Menu

India and Pakistan: A Continuous Nuclear Assurance

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations under a decades-old agreement that ensures both countries do not attack each other's nuclear facilities. Despite strained relations following military hostilities, this exchange demonstrates continued adherence to the bilateral pact established in 1988, enforced since 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:29 IST
India and Pakistan: A Continuous Nuclear Assurance
  • Country:
  • India

In a consistent effort to uphold a long-standing agreement, India and Pakistan exchanged their lists of nuclear installations on Thursday. This exchange marks over three decades of commitment to a pact that prohibits any attacks on each other's atomic facilities.

The exchange comes amidst frosty relations between the two nations, aggravated by military conflict last May. Nonetheless, both nations have adhered to the agreement, which mandates an annual exchange of such sensitive information.

Signed in 1988 and effective since 1991, the agreement remains a crucial element of regional stability. Despite political tension, this operation, conducted through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, marks the 35th consecutive year of upholding this peace-ensuring protocol.

TRENDING

1
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
2
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026