Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

A devastating blaze in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana claimed around 40 lives, with France reporting eight of its citizens as missing. The fire swept through a bar on Thursday, causing significant casualties.

The French foreign ministry has not ruled out the possibility that French nationals are among the deceased. The situation remains grave as the identity of those affected is still being verified.

French President Emmanuel Macron reached out to his Swiss counterpart offering support. Some survivors have been transferred to hospitals in France, and further medical evacuations are underway, according to the ministry.