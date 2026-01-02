Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

A devastating fire swept through a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, killing about 40 people. France reports eight of its citizens missing. French President Macron offered support, as survivors are transferred to French hospitals. The number of French nationals among the dead is still uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 02:55 IST
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A devastating blaze in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana claimed around 40 lives, with France reporting eight of its citizens as missing. The fire swept through a bar on Thursday, causing significant casualties.

The French foreign ministry has not ruled out the possibility that French nationals are among the deceased. The situation remains grave as the identity of those affected is still being verified.

French President Emmanuel Macron reached out to his Swiss counterpart offering support. Some survivors have been transferred to hospitals in France, and further medical evacuations are underway, according to the ministry.

TRENDING

1
A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

 Global
2
US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

 Global
3
Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

 Global
4
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026