Honoring a Visionary: Mannathu Padmanabhan's Legacy in Social Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a visionary whose life's work in social reform remains influential. On this occasion, Modi emphasized Padmanabhan's commitment to dignity, equality, and social progress.

Born in 1878, Padmanabhan's career transitioned from school teacher to lawyer, before he founded the Nair Service Society in 1914 to uplift the Nair community. His efforts were pivotal in the Vaikom (1924) and Guruvayoor (1931) temple-entry Satyagrahas, and the broader anti-untouchability movement.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Padmanabhan's significant contributions to health, education, and women's empowerment. He noted that the values Padmanabhan advocated continue to guide efforts for creating a compassionate and harmonious society today.

(With inputs from agencies.)