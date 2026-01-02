Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Mannathu Padmanabhan's Legacy in Social Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Mannathu Padmanabhan's birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions as a visionary leader and reformer. Padmanabhan, who founded the Nair Service Society in 1914, was instrumental in championing social reform, equality, and dignity, and his legacy continues to inspire contemporary efforts for a just society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:28 IST
Honoring a Visionary: Mannathu Padmanabhan's Legacy in Social Reform
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a visionary whose life's work in social reform remains influential. On this occasion, Modi emphasized Padmanabhan's commitment to dignity, equality, and social progress.

Born in 1878, Padmanabhan's career transitioned from school teacher to lawyer, before he founded the Nair Service Society in 1914 to uplift the Nair community. His efforts were pivotal in the Vaikom (1924) and Guruvayoor (1931) temple-entry Satyagrahas, and the broader anti-untouchability movement.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Padmanabhan's significant contributions to health, education, and women's empowerment. He noted that the values Padmanabhan advocated continue to guide efforts for creating a compassionate and harmonious society today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026