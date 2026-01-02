Left Menu

Unearthing Taxila: Ancient Treasures Redefine South Asian History

Archaeologists in Pakistan have discovered rare decorative stones and coins at Taxila, shedding light on the region's ancient civilisation. Key finds include lapis lazuli stones and Kushan dynasty coins, highlighting Taxila's historical cultural and economic significance during the 1st to 4th centuries AD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Archaeologists in Pakistan have made a significant discovery at the UNESCO-listed site near Taxila, uncovering rare decorative stones and coins. These artefacts offer a glimpse into one of the earliest urban settlements of the ancient civilisation that thrived in the region.

The excavation, conducted at the ancient Bhir Mound, revealed decorative stones dating from the 6th century BC and coins from the 2nd century AD. Experts identified the stones as lapis lazuli, a valued semi-precious gem, and the coins as belonging to the Kushan dynasty.

The finds underscore Taxila's prominence during the Kushan period, a time when it was a major centre of politics, culture, and commerce. The discovery also highlights the multicultural and economic connections of the ancient city, further evidenced by the rich iconography and inscriptions found on the Kushan coins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

