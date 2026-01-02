Kochi-Muziris Biennale: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, running from December 12 to 31, 2025, has drawn approximately 1.6 lakh people, according to the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). This contemporary arts festival is seen as a major engagement for both tourists and the local audience, reflecting a growing trend of multiple visits.

The event's scope has widened, featuring multiple venues including historic sites, public spaces, and more. AI-based data tools are being integrated into the management systems, potentially offering refined insights into visitor engagement, venue popularity, and peak timings, thereby enhancing planning and audience outreach.

With an expanded range of artistic performances, KBF Chairperson Dr. Venu V highlighted the increased attendance due to the open access at many of the 29 venues. As programming continues through March, organizers expect footfall to rise supported by school holidays and tourist influx.