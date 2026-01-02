Left Menu

Kochi-Muziris Biennale: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a contemporary arts festival, attracted around 1.6 lakh visitors from December 12 to 31, 2025. The event features expanded artistic and geographical reach with integrated AI-based data tools for enhanced visitor management. Organizers anticipate increased footfall through January and February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:11 IST
Kochi-Muziris Biennale: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, running from December 12 to 31, 2025, has drawn approximately 1.6 lakh people, according to the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). This contemporary arts festival is seen as a major engagement for both tourists and the local audience, reflecting a growing trend of multiple visits.

The event's scope has widened, featuring multiple venues including historic sites, public spaces, and more. AI-based data tools are being integrated into the management systems, potentially offering refined insights into visitor engagement, venue popularity, and peak timings, thereby enhancing planning and audience outreach.

With an expanded range of artistic performances, KBF Chairperson Dr. Venu V highlighted the increased attendance due to the open access at many of the 29 venues. As programming continues through March, organizers expect footfall to rise supported by school holidays and tourist influx.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

 India
2
Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential Chief of Staff

Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential...

 Ukraine
3
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

 India
4
DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global Reach

DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026