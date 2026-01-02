Tragedy in the Alps: Sparkling Flares Ignite Deadly Fire at Swiss Ski Resort

A deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort bar claimed 40 lives and left 119 injured, authorities reported. The blaze at Le Constellation bar ignited during New Year's celebrations, allegedly sparked by champagne bottle flares.

Survivor Axel Clavier described escaping through a window, expressing suffocation amid the chaos. Heroic efforts by revellers and emergency teams saved lives, yet losses remain significant, with missing individuals still unaccounted for.

The fire's cause is under investigation, with authorities urging caution in Crans-Montana due to strained medical resources. Memorials and condolences pour in, including a papal message. The incident underscores the potential hazards of high-altitude venues amid ongoing festivities.