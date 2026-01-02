Left Menu

Rediscovering 'Ratha Kanneer': A Classic Tamil Film Revived

'Ratha Kanneer', a 1954 Tamil film tackling issues of leprosy and social stigma, has been added to India's National Film Archive. Donated by Aparna Subramaniam, its addition highlights an important part of India's cinematic history, previously available only in low-resolution versions online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:16 IST
Rediscovering 'Ratha Kanneer': A Classic Tamil Film Revived
  • Country:
  • India

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has added the 'rare and significant' Tamil film 'Ratha Kanneer' to its collection, a movie that discusses leprosy and other social issues.

Directed by Krishnan-Panju, and penned by Thiruvarur Thangarasu, this valuable 1954 classic played a key role in advancing progressive thought in India at the time of its release.

Aparna Subramaniam, Film Research Officer at FTII, contributed eight jumbo reels in 35mm format from her collection to Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, ensuring the film's preservation within national archives.

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026