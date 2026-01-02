Rediscovering 'Ratha Kanneer': A Classic Tamil Film Revived

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has added the 'rare and significant' Tamil film 'Ratha Kanneer' to its collection, a movie that discusses leprosy and other social issues.

Directed by Krishnan-Panju, and penned by Thiruvarur Thangarasu, this valuable 1954 classic played a key role in advancing progressive thought in India at the time of its release.

Aparna Subramaniam, Film Research Officer at FTII, contributed eight jumbo reels in 35mm format from her collection to Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, ensuring the film's preservation within national archives.