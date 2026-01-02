Rediscovering 'Ratha Kanneer': A Classic Tamil Film Revived
'Ratha Kanneer', a 1954 Tamil film tackling issues of leprosy and social stigma, has been added to India's National Film Archive. Donated by Aparna Subramaniam, its addition highlights an important part of India's cinematic history, previously available only in low-resolution versions online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:16 IST
The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has added the 'rare and significant' Tamil film 'Ratha Kanneer' to its collection, a movie that discusses leprosy and other social issues.
Directed by Krishnan-Panju, and penned by Thiruvarur Thangarasu, this valuable 1954 classic played a key role in advancing progressive thought in India at the time of its release.
Aparna Subramaniam, Film Research Officer at FTII, contributed eight jumbo reels in 35mm format from her collection to Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, ensuring the film's preservation within national archives.