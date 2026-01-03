Left Menu

Sneh Desai: Transforming Lives with Mindset Mastery and Personal Growth

Sneh Desai, a renowned life and business coach, has profoundly impacted millions with his transformative approach to personal development. From an early start in training and meditation to becoming one of the youngest certified professionals, Desai now leads major self-development events and runs successful businesses worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:58 IST
New Delhi [India], January 3: Renowned life and business coach Sneh Desai is redefining personal transformation in India. His impactful work prioritizes lasting change over short-term motivation, influencing millions globally with a unique blend of mindset mastery, financial intelligence, and emotional resilience.

Sneh Desai's journey began early, leading public training programs at nine and becoming a Microsoft Certified Professional at twelve. His dedication extends through various fields, from mastering meditation and alternative healing therapies to co-authoring bestselling books with Brian Tracy.

Desai's transformative teachings culminate in accomplishments like leading over 100 individuals to the Everest Base Camp, and his 'Change Your Life' workshops are celebrated nationwide, with upcoming major events scheduled in Surat, Gujarat. Alongside his ambitions, his wife Shivangi Desai enhances health awareness through their collaborative Fit Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

