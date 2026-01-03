Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin's Landmark Visit to China

In a significant diplomatic event, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin will travel to China starting Sunday, marking the first visit by an Irish leader in 14 years. The agenda includes meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, aiming to enhance China-EU cooperation despite existing tensions over tariffs and human rights issues.

This visit comes as China seeks to strengthen relations with individual European Union nations. Recent interactions included French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish King Felipe VI's separate trips to Beijing in 2025, emphasizing China's strategic outreach to Europe amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

Simultaneously, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit China for four days, marking his second meeting with Xi Jinping within two months. Lee's visit occurs amidst rising Sino-Japanese tensions, following Japan's military statements concerning Taiwan. The dialogue underscores South Korea's adherence to the 'One China' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)