Inferno in Berlin: 50,000 Households in the Dark

A fire broke out at an electric cable ramp in Berlin's Lichterfelde neighborhood on Saturday, disrupting power for 50,000 households. Authorities are investigating potential arson as the cause of the blaze.

Local police reported the fire incident on Twitter, stating that firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the flames. The fire has also affected around 2,000 businesses and interrupted mobile and landline phone services.

Criminal investigators remain on the scene to determine how several cables ignited. As Berlin grapples with freezing temperatures, police and emergency services continue to address citizen inquiries and manage the aftermath.

