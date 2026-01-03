Left Menu

Inferno in Berlin: 50,000 Households in the Dark

A fire in Berlin struck an electric cable ramp, leaving 50,000 homes without power. As investigators suspect arson, commercial businesses and communication services were also affected. This disruption occurred amid freezing temperatures, with emergency services responding to impacted residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:16 IST
Inferno in Berlin: 50,000 Households in the Dark
  • Country:
  • Germany

A fire broke out at an electric cable ramp in Berlin's Lichterfelde neighborhood on Saturday, disrupting power for 50,000 households. Authorities are investigating potential arson as the cause of the blaze.

Local police reported the fire incident on Twitter, stating that firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the flames. The fire has also affected around 2,000 businesses and interrupted mobile and landline phone services.

Criminal investigators remain on the scene to determine how several cables ignited. As Berlin grapples with freezing temperatures, police and emergency services continue to address citizen inquiries and manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026