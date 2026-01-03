U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured
The U.S. has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to President Trump. This marks the first major American intervention in Latin America since 1989. Maduro has been accused of running a 'narco-state' and election rigging. The Venezuelan government has not confirmed the capture.
In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has undertaken a direct military action against Venezuela, capturing its President, Nicolas Maduro. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the operation has not seen such precedence since the Panama invasion in 1989.
President Trump declared on the social media platform Truth Social that the Venezuelan leader, alongside his wife, has been detained and flown out of the country. However, official confirmation is still awaited from the Venezuelan side.
Maduro, in power since 2013 after succeeding Hugo Chavez, has faced accusations from Washington of transforming Venezuela into a 'narco-state' and manipulating electoral processes. Maduro has countered these claims, suggesting that the U.S. is interested in Venezuela's vast oil reserves.