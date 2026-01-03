U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has undertaken a direct military action against Venezuela, capturing its President, Nicolas Maduro. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the operation has not seen such precedence since the Panama invasion in 1989.

President Trump declared on the social media platform Truth Social that the Venezuelan leader, alongside his wife, has been detained and flown out of the country. However, official confirmation is still awaited from the Venezuelan side.

Maduro, in power since 2013 after succeeding Hugo Chavez, has faced accusations from Washington of transforming Venezuela into a 'narco-state' and manipulating electoral processes. Maduro has countered these claims, suggesting that the U.S. is interested in Venezuela's vast oil reserves.