Left Menu

U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

The U.S. has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to President Trump. This marks the first major American intervention in Latin America since 1989. Maduro has been accused of running a 'narco-state' and election rigging. The Venezuelan government has not confirmed the capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:10 IST
U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured
Nicolas Maduro

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has undertaken a direct military action against Venezuela, capturing its President, Nicolas Maduro. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the operation has not seen such precedence since the Panama invasion in 1989.

President Trump declared on the social media platform Truth Social that the Venezuelan leader, alongside his wife, has been detained and flown out of the country. However, official confirmation is still awaited from the Venezuelan side.

Maduro, in power since 2013 after succeeding Hugo Chavez, has faced accusations from Washington of transforming Venezuela into a 'narco-state' and manipulating electoral processes. Maduro has countered these claims, suggesting that the U.S. is interested in Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026