Fire breaks out in 18-storey residential building in Andheri, Mumbai; fire-fighting operation underway: officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire breaks out in 18-storey residential building in Andheri, Mumbai; fire-fighting operation underway: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Mumbai
- Andheri
- high-rise
- emergency
- response
- officials
- residential building
- safety
- operations
ALSO READ
AIMIM Leader's Fiery Response to Hijab Controversy
Shimla court declares two promoters of Himachal Pradesh private university as fugitive economic offenders in fake degree scam case: Officials.
NCC Cadets: The Future of Disaster Response and Cyber Defense
Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar
UGC orders probe into Dharamshala college student death following ragging allegations: Officials.