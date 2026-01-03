Ananda Aligns with MasterChef India: A Culinary Symphony

Ananda, a leader in India's dairy and food sector, has joined forces with MasterChef India as the Co-Presenting Sponsor for the show's upcoming season. Airing on Sony Entertainment Television from January 5, the partnership spotlights values such as precision, ingredient integrity, and skill-led cooking.

This alliance underscores the shared vision of quality and trust, essential to both MasterChef's culinary challenges and Ananda's expansive product lineup. The brand's commitment to quality mirrors the high standards of the MasterChef kitchen, featuring prominently in various cooking tasks and demonstrating the versatility of its dairy offerings.

With roots tracing back to 1989, Ananda continues to grow its repute across North India and beyond. Operating modern manufacturing facilities and pioneering dairy capabilities, Ananda embodies progress and credibility, resonating with the MasterChef message of honoring tradition while embracing new culinary heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)