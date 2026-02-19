Left Menu

Jose Balcazar: Peru's New Interim Leader Amid Political Turmoil

Peruvian lawmakers elected Jose Balcazar as the interim president after voting to oust President Jose Jeri. Balcazar, the eighth president in eight years, will also lead Congress. Jeri's removal follows a scandal involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman. Balcazar will serve until the general elections in April.

Jose Balcazar: Peru's New Interim Leader Amid Political Turmoil

Peruvian lawmakers have appointed Jose Balcazar as the nation's interim president ahead of the general elections slated for April. This development marks the installation of Peru's eighth president in as many years.

Balcazar's new role also includes leadership of Congress, following the swift ousting of President Jose Jeri. Jeri's four-month tenure ended on Tuesday due to a scandal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

This political shake-up highlights the continuing instability within Peru's government structures, as Balcazar steps in to restore order and lead until new elections occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

