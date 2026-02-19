Jose Balcazar: Peru's New Interim Leader Amid Political Turmoil

Peruvian lawmakers have appointed Jose Balcazar as the nation's interim president ahead of the general elections slated for April. This development marks the installation of Peru's eighth president in as many years.

Balcazar's new role also includes leadership of Congress, following the swift ousting of President Jose Jeri. Jeri's four-month tenure ended on Tuesday due to a scandal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

This political shake-up highlights the continuing instability within Peru's government structures, as Balcazar steps in to restore order and lead until new elections occur.

