Jose Balcazar: Peru’s Eighth President in Eight Years Takes the Helm

In a political shakeup, Jose Balcazar was elected as Peru's interim president on Wednesday, promising stability ahead of the general elections in April. This marks Peru's eighth presidential change in as many years.

Balcazar steps into the role following the ousting of President Jose Jeri, removed on Tuesday after undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman led to his downfall. Balcazar's ascension to head of Congress occurred after a lengthy voting session where he was ultimately chosen over rival Maria del Carmen Alva.

With the election set for April 12, Peruvians will soon decide their next leader amidst this crisis. The Andean nation's government is grappling with a fragmented political landscape but remains optimistic, buoyed by a mining-reliant economy that has demonstrated resilience compared to its regional counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)