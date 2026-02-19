Left Menu

OpenAI Teams Up with Tata Consultancy for Data Center Expansion

OpenAI will be the first customer of India's TCS data center with 100 megawatts capacity. Separately, Tata Group plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise for thousands of employees across the company in the coming years.

19-02-2026
OpenAI has announced it will become the inaugural customer of India's Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) data center business. This collaboration will begin with a substantial capacity of 100 megawatts.

In a related development, Tata Group has revealed plans to implement ChatGPT Enterprise for a significant part of its workforce. The rollout is expected to span several years, initially targeting hundreds of thousands of employees.

The move marks a steady push towards leveraging advanced AI technologies at a corporate scale, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation.

