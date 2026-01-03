Left Menu

Landmark Deal: Excel Entertainment Joins Forces with Universal Music Group

Excel Entertainment partners with Universal Music Group in a significant minority-stake deal, enhancing Universal's presence in India. The partnership aligns with India's global content vision. Excel, known for hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Gully Boy', celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Updated: 03-01-2026 13:10 IST
In a groundbreaking move for the Indian entertainment industry, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is partnering with Universal Music Group. This ambitious minority-stake deal represents the largest of its kind for an Indian production house, aiming to bolster Universal's footprint in the Indian film sector.

The deal's official announcement will be graced by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to produce Indian content for a global audience. Set to coincide with Excel's silver jubilee, the partnership highlights the company's impact on Indian cinema, thanks to acclaimed films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', the 'Don' series, and 'Gully Boy'.

Excel Entertainment's foray into OTT platforms has also borne fruits, with successful series such as 'Mirzapur' and 'Made in Heaven'. Universal Music Group's global influence now has a stronger Indian anchor, indicating exciting times ahead for the country's entertainment landscape.

