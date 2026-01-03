Corporate Executives' Generous Contribution to TTD

A top executive from an influential Indian conglomerate has donated a staggering Rs 3 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), highlighting the significance of corporate contributions to spiritual institutions.

On Saturday, PMS Prasad presented a demand draft of his donation to TTD's executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, at the TTD's administrative headquarters.

The revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, overseen by TTD, is recognized globally as the wealthiest Hindu temple, further benefiting from Prasad's altruistic gesture as per an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)