Left Menu

Corporate Executives' Generous Contribution to TTD

A senior executive from an Indian conglomerate, PMS Prasad, donated Rs 3 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday. The donation was handed over to TTD's executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, at the temple's administrative building. The TTD manages the renowned Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:36 IST
Corporate Executives' Generous Contribution to TTD
  • Country:
  • India

A top executive from an influential Indian conglomerate has donated a staggering Rs 3 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), highlighting the significance of corporate contributions to spiritual institutions.

On Saturday, PMS Prasad presented a demand draft of his donation to TTD's executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, at the TTD's administrative headquarters.

The revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, overseen by TTD, is recognized globally as the wealthiest Hindu temple, further benefiting from Prasad's altruistic gesture as per an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026