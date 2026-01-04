Left Menu

Brazil Denounces U.S. Attack on Venezuela, Advocates for UN Response

Brazil condemns the U.S. military's attack on Venezuela, citing a violation of sovereignty and urging the United Nations to take action. The Brazilian government is monitoring potential refugee movements at the border and remains committed to dialogue and cooperation. Lula emphasizes the need for a robust UN response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 01:46 IST
Brazil Denounces U.S. Attack on Venezuela, Advocates for UN Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's government strongly criticized the U.S. military's recent intervention in Venezuela, describing it as the overstepping of an unacceptable boundary and a threat to Venezuelan sovereignty. Concerns about refugee movements at the Brazil-Venezuela border were also highlighted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula has called on the United Nations to issue a vigorous response to what he condemns as a dangerous precedent. He reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation for peaceful resolutions. The U.S. intervention represents a significant shift in Latin American foreign policy dynamics.

Meanwhile, Brazilian officials convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation, particularly focusing on increased refugee influx. Despite tensions, Brazil reported no unusual activity at the border, remaining a key point of support for Venezuelan refugees amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

 Global
2
Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Sc...

 Global
3
Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

 Global
4
Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026