Brazil Denounces U.S. Attack on Venezuela, Advocates for UN Response

Brazil's government strongly criticized the U.S. military's recent intervention in Venezuela, describing it as the overstepping of an unacceptable boundary and a threat to Venezuelan sovereignty. Concerns about refugee movements at the Brazil-Venezuela border were also highlighted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula has called on the United Nations to issue a vigorous response to what he condemns as a dangerous precedent. He reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation for peaceful resolutions. The U.S. intervention represents a significant shift in Latin American foreign policy dynamics.

Meanwhile, Brazilian officials convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation, particularly focusing on increased refugee influx. Despite tensions, Brazil reported no unusual activity at the border, remaining a key point of support for Venezuelan refugees amid ongoing geopolitical developments.