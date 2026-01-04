Yemen's Southern Separatists Eye Path to Independence Amid Gulf Tensions

The Southern Transitional Council of Yemen has responded positively to Saudi Arabia's proposal for dialogue, suggesting a shift in the intense standoff involving the Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This crisis is part of a broader conflict with Iran-backed Houthis that has fractured alliances within Yemen.

In a recent development, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government regained control of Mukalla, a strategic port, signaling a setback for the STC's declared plans for independence. The UAE, supporting the STC, urges de-escalation amid rising tensions between the formerly allied states of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Compounding regional instability, the closure of Aden airport reflects ongoing disputes, while Gulf thinkers ponder the potential long-term impacts of growing discord in Yemen. This disagreement marks a significant rupture between the two Gulf giants, potentially impacting wider regional policies and security arrangements.