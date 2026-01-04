Left Menu

Yemen's Southern Separatists Eye Path to Independence Amid Gulf Tensions

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) welcomes Saudi Arabia's call for dialogue, potentially easing tensions with the UAE. The crisis has strained the coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis and led to strategic regional repercussions. The STC seeks independence, igniting friction with the Saudi-backed government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 01:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Southern Transitional Council of Yemen has responded positively to Saudi Arabia's proposal for dialogue, suggesting a shift in the intense standoff involving the Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This crisis is part of a broader conflict with Iran-backed Houthis that has fractured alliances within Yemen.

In a recent development, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government regained control of Mukalla, a strategic port, signaling a setback for the STC's declared plans for independence. The UAE, supporting the STC, urges de-escalation amid rising tensions between the formerly allied states of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Compounding regional instability, the closure of Aden airport reflects ongoing disputes, while Gulf thinkers ponder the potential long-term impacts of growing discord in Yemen. This disagreement marks a significant rupture between the two Gulf giants, potentially impacting wider regional policies and security arrangements.

