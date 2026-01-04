Yemen's Southern Separatists Eye Path to Independence Amid Gulf Tensions
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) welcomes Saudi Arabia's call for dialogue, potentially easing tensions with the UAE. The crisis has strained the coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis and led to strategic regional repercussions. The STC seeks independence, igniting friction with the Saudi-backed government.
The Southern Transitional Council of Yemen has responded positively to Saudi Arabia's proposal for dialogue, suggesting a shift in the intense standoff involving the Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This crisis is part of a broader conflict with Iran-backed Houthis that has fractured alliances within Yemen.
In a recent development, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government regained control of Mukalla, a strategic port, signaling a setback for the STC's declared plans for independence. The UAE, supporting the STC, urges de-escalation amid rising tensions between the formerly allied states of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Compounding regional instability, the closure of Aden airport reflects ongoing disputes, while Gulf thinkers ponder the potential long-term impacts of growing discord in Yemen. This disagreement marks a significant rupture between the two Gulf giants, potentially impacting wider regional policies and security arrangements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Southern Separatists
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- STC
- dialogue
- independence
- Houthis
- Mukalla
- crisis
ALSO READ
Yemen's Southern Separatists Embrace Saudi Call for Dialogue Amid Tensions
Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence
Yemen's Southern Independence Shuffle: A Gulf Power Play
The Unyielding Voice of Kashmir: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Call for Dialogue and Peace
Yemen's Power Struggle: Southern Separatists Eye Independence