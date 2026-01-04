Starmer Applauds End of Maduro Era in Venezuela

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his satisfaction at the conclusion of Nicolas Maduro's leadership in Venezuela, advocating for a seamless transition to a government that truly represents the desires of the Venezuelan populace.

In a statement released on the British government website, Starmer reiterated his view of Maduro as an illegitimate leader, welcoming the end of his regime without regret.

The UK plans to engage in discussions with U.S. counterparts in the coming days to support a safe and peaceful shift to a legitimate government embodying the will of the Venezuelan people, Starmer announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)