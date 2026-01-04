Left Menu

Starmer Applauds End of Maduro Era in Venezuela

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed satisfaction with the end of Nicolas Maduro's presidency in Venezuela, calling for a smooth transition to a government representative of Venezuelan citizens. He affirmed the UK government's intention to collaborate with the U.S. to ensure a peaceful and legitimate change of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 01:43 IST
Starmer Applauds End of Maduro Era in Venezuela
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his satisfaction at the conclusion of Nicolas Maduro's leadership in Venezuela, advocating for a seamless transition to a government that truly represents the desires of the Venezuelan populace.

In a statement released on the British government website, Starmer reiterated his view of Maduro as an illegitimate leader, welcoming the end of his regime without regret.

The UK plans to engage in discussions with U.S. counterparts in the coming days to support a safe and peaceful shift to a legitimate government embodying the will of the Venezuelan people, Starmer announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

 Global
2
Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Sc...

 Global
3
Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

 Global
4
Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026