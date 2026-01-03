Left Menu

Preserving History: Arunachal's Tribute to WWII through Heritage Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh is enhancing heritage tourism by developing World War II sites and new museums. The state plans various initiatives, including a Willy Jeep Rally and the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, to honor historical contributions and boost tourism. The Hump World War II Museum serves as a poignant tribute to soldiers and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost heritage tourism, Arunachal Pradesh is set to develop its World War II sites, trekking routes, and new museums. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced these initiatives, emphasizing their importance in preserving history and honoring sacrifices. A Willy Jeep Rally and the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival are key highlights of the state's plans.

These developments include the ongoing construction of a World War II Museum at Jairampur and efforts in the Changlang district to develop war-related sites as tourist attractions. Officials affirm these projects aim not only to attract tourists but also to keep the memory of World War II alive for future generations.

The Hump World War II Museum in Pasighat stands as a significant reminder of the region's wartime contributions, housing rare artifacts and serving as a memorial for soldiers who gave their lives. The museum celebrates the strategic importance of the Hump air route and the Ledo Road while recognizing the critical role played by local tribal communities as porters and guides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

