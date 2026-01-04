Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: Diplomatic Backlash and International Law Concerns

Global leaders have issued strong reactions following the recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, with many condemning the action as a violation of international law. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition, calling for democratic processes to be respected.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted the complexity of the legal implications, urging for time to assess the situation thoroughly. He stressed the necessity of upholding international legal standards to prevent political instability in Venezuela.

International organizations and countries like Spain, the UN, Canada, and Russia have reiterated the significance of abiding by international law. These entities urge for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the situation, highlighting concerns over potential regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)