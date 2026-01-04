Health Crisis Unfolds: Contaminated Water, Measles Outbreaks, and Global Health Policies

Tragedy struck Indore, India, as nine succumb to contaminated water, leading to over 200 hospitalizations in a severe diarrhea outbreak. Authorities and local lawmaker Kailash Vijayvargiya are urgently addressing the crisis.

Meanwhile, South Carolina faces a public health challenge, reaching 185 measles cases as the outbreak spreads across Greenville and Spartanburg, outrunning health department efforts.

On a global scale, Mexico combats a screwworm outbreak affecting livestock, risking border closures, while the U.S. confronts controversial health insurance policy changes on gender-affirming care. In China, reproductive health products face new taxes aimed at tackling declining birth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)