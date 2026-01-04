Left Menu

Bangladesh's Bold Move: Seeking World Cup Relocation Amid Rising Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board plans to relocate their Twenty20 World Cup matches from India, following the release of bowler Mustafizur Rahman by his IPL team due to growing Indo-Bangla tensions. These tensions rose after a violent incident in Bangladesh affected diplomatic relations.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering relocating their scheduled Twenty20 World Cup matches from India due to mounting diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was axed by his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, on the directive from India's cricket board, further complicating relations.

Scheduled to play three critical matches in Kolkata, Bangladesh's concerns deepened after violent protests erupted in New Delhi following the lynching of a Hindu factory worker in Bangladesh. This incident significantly strained the already fragile relations between Bangladesh and India.

The BCB conducted an emergency meeting and intends to formally request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches, citing serious player safety concerns. Previous instances, such as India's relocation of Champions Trophy matches to the UAE, might influence the ICC's decision in this matter.

