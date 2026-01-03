Subi Taba Wins 2025 Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Fiction

Renowned writer Subi Taba has clinched the distinguished Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman in the Best Fiction category for 2025, thanks to her outstanding short story collection titled 'Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains'.

The prestigious award, endorsed by The New Indian Express Group, was conferred at a grand ceremony in Chennai, officiated by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan alongside respected jury members and notable cultural personalities.

This honor marks a significant achievement for contemporary literature from Arunachal Pradesh, as noted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and it brings national attention to the region's rich cultural stories, a sentiment echoed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

(With inputs from agencies.)