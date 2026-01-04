Left Menu

Indore's Water Crisis: A System-Driven Calamity

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh criticizes the systemic corruption leading to a fatal water contamination crisis in Indore, India's cleanest city. Highlighting reliance on river Narmada, he warns of the inefficiencies in water management, exacerbated by corruption and infrastructure flaws, as the city faces a severe public health disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:19 IST
Indore's Water Crisis: A System-Driven Calamity
Rajendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh has called the water contamination crisis in Indore, which led to at least six deaths, a 'system-created disaster.' He posits that corruption is at the heart of the tragedy, pointing to systemic flaws in water supply infrastructure.

Singh highlighted concerns about Indore's over-reliance on the Narmada river for water supply, an ongoing issue since he first visited the city in 1992. The city's dependence and lack of sustainable water management practices have long been a concern.

The crisis underscores significant infrastructural problems, with water pipelines laid too close to drainage lines, leading to contamination. Singh stresses that corruption has derailed effective solutions, pointing to large-scale fiscal waste in bringing water from distant sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

