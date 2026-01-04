US-Venezuela Conflict: Minimal Impact on India Trade

A recent US military operation in Venezuela, involving the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, is expected to have little impact on India's trade with the country, according to GTRI.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, highlighted that India's trade with Venezuela had declined drastically due to US sanctions, with crude imports dropping by 81.3% in FY2025.

Given the existing sanctions, low trade volumes, and geographic distance, the US-Venezuela conflict is unlikely to have significant repercussions on India's economy or energy security.