Airspace Anomaly Grounds Flights Across Greece

Airports in Greece halted operations due to unspecified radio frequency issues, with investigations underway. Authorities limited airport operations for safety, and flights were diverted to neighboring countries, causing delays. Greek airspace remained largely empty as incidents unfolded on a busy Sunday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece faced a significant disruption on Sunday as unspecified radio frequency issues led to the suspension of arrivals and departures at airports across the country. Greek state TV and the country's aviation authority confirmed the operational halt.

Authorities are still investigating the underlying cause, but precautionary measures have led to restrictions on airport operations. Despite some overflights being serviced through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR), Greek airspace remained largely vacant.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident began at 9:00 a.m. local time, leaving many frustrated travelers stranded at Athens's Eleftherios Venizelos airport. Flights were diverted to neighboring countries as airspace closures persisted, with Israel's Airports Authority advising its citizens to expect delays.

