Odisha Unites: Voices Raised for Vande Mataram

Odisha's educational institutions will collectively sing 'Vande Mataram' on January 12, celebrating Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day. Students will also engage in reciting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp' and participate in various competitive events. Key preparations involve zonal training programs for smooth execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:38 IST
Educational institutions across Odisha are gearing up for a statewide collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram' scheduled for January 12. This event coincides with Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day, the state's Official Culture Department stated.

In addition to the singing program, students will recite the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp,' while each institution will designate a student as an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Ambassador.' A series of competitions will also be held, with accolades awarded to standout participants. Local youth clubs are also expected to partake, as organized by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

Zonal training sessions have been conducted in Jeypore, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur, and Bhubaneswar to ensure the program's success. Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj lauded 'Vande Mataram' during Bhubaneswar's closing session, noting its pivotal role in inspiring patriotism and national unity.

