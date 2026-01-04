Cynthia Erivo on Leaving 'Wicked' Stage Role Behind

Cynthia Erivo, celebrated actor and singer, hinted that it's improbable she'll reprise her role as Elphaba in Broadway's 'Wicked.' According to People, during an appearance on The View, Erivo noted the film adaptation's success should allow fresh talent to take up the iconic character.

The Tony Award-winner expressed it's "a little selfish" to retake the role, given the movie's popularity exposes audiences globally to the story. "The film version is such a gift, effectively broadening its reach," Erivo said, appreciating how it provides more roles for other actresses on stage.

The actor, who has won critical acclaim for performances on Broadway and beyond, is now preparing for her role in London's West End production of 'Dracula,' embracing a challenging new chapter in her illustrious career, according to People. Erivo's upcoming projects include the screen adaptation of 'Prima Facie' and 'Children of Blood and Bone' set for 2027.

