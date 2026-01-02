South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad Revealed: Unveiling New Talent

South Africa's preliminary roster for the upcoming T20 World Cup reveals a mix of seasoned players and fresh faces as the team heads to compete in India and Sri Lanka. Notably absent from the squad is Tristan Stubbs, a formidable middle-order batter. Led by Aiden Markram, the team aims for glory in the forthcoming tournament.

The squad retains seven tried and true players from the 2024 lineup, which had reached the finals only to fall to India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Experienced players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Keshav Maharaj are expected to provide a backbone of experience. Joining them are emerging talents such as Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka, poised to make their mark on the international stage.

South Africa will begin its World Cup campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad, having been placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. The team's blend of experience and new talent could prove to be a winning formula as they seek to make an impact in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)