Tamil Nadu Unveils Generous Pongal Gift Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled a generous initiative for the upcoming Pongal festival, offering a Rs 3,000 cash gift alongside festive items to a large number of residents in the state.

The beneficiaries, particularly those holding rice category ration cards and families residing in rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils, will receive a comprehensive gift package. This includes essential food items like one kilo each of rice and sugar, one sugarcane, as well as traditional attire, such as a dhoti and a saree.

According to the government, this scheme is set to benefit over 2.22 crore people. The distribution will take place through Public Distribution System outlets in the region, reflecting the administration's commitment to supporting its citizens during the festive season.