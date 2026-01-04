Left Menu

KC Das's Sweet Return: Iconic Indian Brand Eyes UK Comeback

Iconic Indian sweetmaker KC Das plans to reenter the UK market after five decades, driven by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and increased demand for Indian food. The company is seeking a technically proficient UK partner to establish a manufacturing base in Birmingham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:58 IST
  • India

Iconic Indian sweetmaker KC Das is planning a return to the UK market after more than five decades, buoyed by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and rising demand for authentic Indian cuisine abroad.

Dhiman Das, executive director and a fifth-generation descendant of the rosogolla inventor, has expressed optimism about the brand's potential in the UK and the opportunities made possible by the new trade pact. The company aims to establish a manufacturing base in Birmingham and is seeking a technically proficient partner to facilitate this expansion.

While KC Das's products, like their vacuum-sealed canned rosogollas, are available globally, a direct retail presence in the UK remains a strategic goal. Das anticipates that eased regulations and tariff barriers will soon enable this venture.

