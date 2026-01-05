Left Menu

Teyana Taylor's Triumphant Moment: 'One Battle After Another' Wins Best Picture

At the 31st Critics Choice Awards, 'One Battle After Another' claimed the Best Picture title, with Teyana Taylor enthusiastically celebrating the win. Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Director Paul Thomas Anderson praised the cast and crew's teamwork in creating the film during his acceptance speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:31 IST
Teyana Taylor's Triumphant Moment: 'One Battle After Another' Wins Best Picture
Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Teyana Taylor, the acclaimed actor and singer, expressed her enthusiasm when 'One Battle After Another' clinched the Best Picture award at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, as reported by E! News. Taylor, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, joining her fellow cast members to celebrate the victory. Her genuine excitement was evident as she clapped, cheered, and passionately shouted 'Let's go!' while the film surpassed its numerous contenders.

The esteemed director, Paul Thomas Anderson, accepted the Best Picture accolade, attributing the film's triumph to the cast and crew's dedicated efforts. 'Does anybody have anything that they want to say, to save me?' he jokingly asked the cast during his speech. He fondly recalled, 'I'd say this is the best time I ever had making a movie. It's a testament to being with people you love because, ultimately, it's the people you work with that matter the most.' This quote, featured by E! News, was part of his heartfelt message. Despite not winning the Best Supporting Actress award, which went to Amy Madigan, Taylor was nominated alongside talented peers such as Ariana Grande and Elle Fanning.

Reflecting on her career, Taylor shared that this moment holds special significance after years in the entertainment industry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November, she remarked, 'You can see my patience being in this game since I was 15, doing a little bit of everything.' Taylor has established a versatile career as a singer, model, and choreographer. At this stage, Teyana believes her career path has beautifully aligned, emphasizing, 'There's no such thing as complaining about answered prayers,' as reported by E! News. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

 Global
2
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
3
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
4
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026