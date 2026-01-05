Teyana Taylor's Triumphant Moment: 'One Battle After Another' Wins Best Picture

Teyana Taylor, the acclaimed actor and singer, expressed her enthusiasm when 'One Battle After Another' clinched the Best Picture award at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, as reported by E! News. Taylor, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, joining her fellow cast members to celebrate the victory. Her genuine excitement was evident as she clapped, cheered, and passionately shouted 'Let's go!' while the film surpassed its numerous contenders.

The esteemed director, Paul Thomas Anderson, accepted the Best Picture accolade, attributing the film's triumph to the cast and crew's dedicated efforts. 'Does anybody have anything that they want to say, to save me?' he jokingly asked the cast during his speech. He fondly recalled, 'I'd say this is the best time I ever had making a movie. It's a testament to being with people you love because, ultimately, it's the people you work with that matter the most.' This quote, featured by E! News, was part of his heartfelt message. Despite not winning the Best Supporting Actress award, which went to Amy Madigan, Taylor was nominated alongside talented peers such as Ariana Grande and Elle Fanning.

Reflecting on her career, Taylor shared that this moment holds special significance after years in the entertainment industry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November, she remarked, 'You can see my patience being in this game since I was 15, doing a little bit of everything.' Taylor has established a versatile career as a singer, model, and choreographer. At this stage, Teyana believes her career path has beautifully aligned, emphasizing, 'There's no such thing as complaining about answered prayers,' as reported by E! News. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

(With inputs from agencies.)