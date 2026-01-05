Neeraj Chopra Launches Vel Sports, Ending Decade-Long Partnership with JSW Sports

Indian javelin thrower and Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has announced the end of his decade-long partnership with JSW Sports as he launches his own athlete management company, Vel Sports.

Having been associated with JSW Sports since 2016, Chopra expressed gratitude for their role in his career, highlighting their shared journey of growth, belief, and achievement.

The separation was marked by mutual respect. JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh lauded Chopra's success and expressed pride in their collaboration. Chopra, a trailblazer in Indian athletics, aims to continue his legacy with Vel Sports.