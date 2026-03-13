Petro and Trump Discuss Colombia-Venezuela Border Economy Ahead of Key Meeting
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed economic issues along the Colombia-Venezuela border. They addressed topics like energy, security, and drug trafficking. Trump apologized for not inviting Petro to a recent meeting and extended a warm welcome to the U.S. Future cooperation between the two leaders was emphasized.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, Petro's office disclosed on X. The discussion set the stage for Petro's impending meeting with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez.
The bilateral dialogue primarily revolved around the economic dynamics along the Colombia-Venezuela border. The conversation also encompassed energy issues, security, and the joint fight against drug trafficking. Significantly, Trump expressed regret for not extending an invitation to Petro for a meeting with other Latin American leaders in Miami and apologized.
Notably, the discourse reinforced the commitment to bilateral cooperation, highlighting economic reactivation initiatives along the border. An invitation for Trump to visit Cartagena was extended by Petro and warmly received, underscoring the intentions for continued dialogue and mutual interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
