Court Partially Lifts Injunction on California's Online Child Safety Law

A federal appeals court narrowed an injunction impeding California's enforcement of a law shielding children from harmful online content. The court found the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act constitutionally sound regarding children's access but highlighted vagueness concerning data use and 'dark patterns.' NetChoice intends to continue legal challenges.

A federal appeals court on Thursday narrowed the injunction that hindered California from implementing its state law aiming to protect children from detrimental online experiences. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals highlighted that NetChoice would likely fail in proving the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act was unconstitutional at its core.

Governor Gavin Newsom's 2022 law strives to safeguard children against bullying, harassment, and exploitation. Circuit Judge Milan Smith noted that businesses should assume children will use their online platforms, emphasizing that the law applies uniformly to platforms "likely to be accessed by children."

However, the court recognized the vagueness in parts of the law, such as its regulations on data usage which could affect children's health and the prohibition of 'dark patterns.' The case returns to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose for continued hearings, as both the state and NetChoice prepare for ongoing legal battles.

