Kunal Kemmu Returns in Netflix's 'Single Papa' Season 2

Actor Kunal Kemmu is making a comeback as Gaurav Gehlot in the family-centric series 'Single Papa,' with Netflix confirming a renewal for season two. The series, which garnered a favorable response from audiences for its depiction of a single father's life, is set to continue its narrative on the popular streaming platform.

On Monday, Netflix announced the much-awaited sequel on Instagram, paired with a series poster. The post read, "Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai! Watch Single Papa: Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix," highlighting the series' return. Kemmu's character is noted for juggling parenting duties with societal and personal pressures, touching audiences with its honest storytelling and strong family themes.

The series also gained recognition from India's Central Adoption Resource Authority for responsibly portraying the adoption process, contributing to its acclaim. Starring alongside Kemmu are Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar, who collectively enhance the familial aspect. The upcoming season will delve deeper into the evolving dynamics of the Gehlot family, guided by creators Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with production by Juggernaut Productions and direction helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. The release date remains unannounced.