Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu Returns in Netflix's 'Single Papa' Season 2

Netflix has renewed 'Single Papa' for a second season with Kunal Kemmu reprising his role as Gaurav Gehlot. The show, centered on a single father balancing family duties, drew significant attention for its portrayal of adoption, receiving praise from India's CARA. Season 2 promises new challenges for the Gehlot family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:00 IST
Kunal Kemmu Returns in Netflix's 'Single Papa' Season 2
Single Papa Season 2 poster (Photo/instagram/@netflix_in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kunal Kemmu is making a comeback as Gaurav Gehlot in the family-centric series 'Single Papa,' with Netflix confirming a renewal for season two. The series, which garnered a favorable response from audiences for its depiction of a single father's life, is set to continue its narrative on the popular streaming platform.

On Monday, Netflix announced the much-awaited sequel on Instagram, paired with a series poster. The post read, "Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai! Watch Single Papa: Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix," highlighting the series' return. Kemmu's character is noted for juggling parenting duties with societal and personal pressures, touching audiences with its honest storytelling and strong family themes.

The series also gained recognition from India's Central Adoption Resource Authority for responsibly portraying the adoption process, contributing to its acclaim. Starring alongside Kemmu are Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar, who collectively enhance the familial aspect. The upcoming season will delve deeper into the evolving dynamics of the Gehlot family, guided by creators Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with production by Juggernaut Productions and direction helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. The release date remains unannounced.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

 India
2
Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

 India
3
Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.

Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bij...

 India
4
Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026